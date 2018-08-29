Green Clearances: Nearly a year later, list of issues ailing hydro units still in the works

35 hydro projects are stuck for the lack of environment clearance. 35 hydro projects are stuck for the lack of environment clearance.

A day after he took charge as Power Minister on September 5 last year, RK Singh was told by officials at a meeting that 35 hydro projects are stuck for the lack of green clearances. It was suggested that a list of the issues ailing these projects and the dates of pendency should be submitted to Singh so that he can take the issue up with the environment ministry. As on August 10, over 11 months since that decision, no such list has been submitted.

Also, at the meeting, Singh was told that cases have been filed against some hydro projects at the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The minister is learnt to have asked for a list and status of these cases. This too hasn’t been submitted till August 10.

Singh did not respond to specific queries sent by The Indian Express on the issue.

The minutes of the meeting stated: “Minister directed to submit the list and status of all cases pending with NGT.” The power ministry, in an RTI response dated August 10, said: “… so far, no such list of the pending cases of the hydro projects with NGT has been submitted to minister.” The case regarding the 2000-MW Subansiri Lower project in Arunachal Pradesh, planned 15 years earlier, has been stayed by the NGT.

The minutes also stated: “On the issues of delay in FC (forest clearance)/EC (environment clearance) clearances, it was suggested that list of all MOEF&CC (Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change) issues, along with the date of pendency, should be submitted to minister for taking up with the MOEF&CC.” In another RTI response dated August 10, the power ministry said: “…so far, no such list of the MOEF&CC issues has been submitted…”

In a report dated March 7, the Parliamentary panel on Energy stated: “The Committee…has found that hydro power projects get delayed due to various reasons, which causes cost overrun and ultimately results in increased tariff. The main reason… is obtaining of environmental clearances, which was cited as the biggest road block…”

To bring clarity on the issue, the Committee heard the views of the environment ministry. The Committee report stated: “It was stated (by environment ministry) that since the notification of EIA (Environment Impact Assessment) in 2006, environmental clearances have already been accorded to numerous hydro power projects. However, in a majority of cases, construction work is yet to be started. Further, out of the assessed hydro power capacity of 45,000 MW in Arunachal Pradesh, only 405 MW capacity is operational and 2,710 MW capacity is under construction. In case of 8,500 MW capacity projects which have all the clearances, the development work has not started yet.”

Listing environment ministry’s stand on various issues of hydro sector, the report stated: “In regard to pendency of hydro projects before MoEF&CC for clearance, it was stated that out of 45,000 MW, projects of 6,600 MW only are pending with them. They further stated that they have started to undertake study of various river basins. The outcome of these studies will commonly be applied to all the projects in that basin for the purpose of environmental flow, litigation related to disaster and biodiversity. In regard to hydro power development in the Himalayan region, they stated that certain pockets and areas above 3,000 meter are not being touched in view of the risk of damages to environment.”

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App