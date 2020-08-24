Greater scrutiny, lack of procedural clarity turn auditors wary of some clients

The NFRA is also considering initiating disciplinary action against audit firm BSR & Co, after concluding in an audit quality review report that the firm did not follow standards of accounting while issuing and audit report for IFIN for financial year 2017-18. (File)

Top audits firms and audit professionals are concerned about lack of clarity on appropriate auditing procedures and disproportionate punishments for auditors in the wake of increased scrutiny on the profession after major corporate collapses, such as that of IL&FS. The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) recently barred three auditors for their role in auditing IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) in FY18 for terms ranging from five to seven years, including former CEO of Deloitte Haskins and Sells Udayan Sen.

The NFRA is also considering initiating disciplinary action against audit firm BSR & Co, after concluding in an audit quality review report that the firm did not follow standards of accounting while issuing and audit report for IFIN for financial year 2017-18.

Veteran auditors at top audit firms said there was a sense of uncertainty among auditors on procedural expectations from regulators. “There is a serious concern and uncertainty across the audit profession as recent orders by the NFRA have set new expectations and interpreted compliance with laws and standards in what some professionals believe is different from the past without first setting out expectations and holding the profession accountable to the new NFRA expectations,” said PR Ramesh, former chairman, and partner at Deloitte India.

Citing an example of the lack of clarity on procedure, Ramesh said that auditors had long sought clarification from regulators on what qualified as management services which they are not allowed to provide to clients, an issue which has cropped up in one of the recent orders by the NFRA barring an auditor for seven years. He noted that the NFRA has classified certain advisory services as management services in recent orders, which was not in line with international standards.

“Professionals have thus far been following what is laid out by the ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India), the IAASB (International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board), and the QRB (Quality Review Board). Professional bodies globally and in India have not found anything seriously wrong in these procedures to which the NFRA has now objected,” said Ramesh, who is also a member of the committee on enhancing audit independence formed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Sudhir Soni, national director and partner—assurance services, SR Batliboi & Co, said that auditors were concerned about the possibility of the imposition of disproportionate penalties by regulators.

“There is an issue of proportionality of liability. While an enterprise being audited may be liable to pay a penalty or is able to compound its offence, the auditor could be barred from providing audit services leading to large-scale disruption for its other clients and for employees of the audit firm,” said Soni.

He suggested that regulators consider penalties, such as increased supervision of firms and restrictions of new clients and financial penalties based on the fees charged by auditors, unless an auditor is proven to be complicit in fraud.

Audit firms are being more careful in selecting clients and are avoiding taking clients from certain industries that are considered to be at high risk for default, or likely to have multiple layers of transactions for which audit evidence is unlikely to be available.

“There is an enhanced focus on diligence while accepting a client for the purposes of audit. Auditors certainly do not intend to work with anyone having governance issues and hidden agendas,” said Kaushal Kishore, partner at BSR & Co.

Kishore and other experts also noted there was a gap between stakeholder expectations and what a statutory audit entails. “Auditors are working under an audit framework and not an investigative framework. In a normal circumstance, identifying fraud is not an auditor’s responsibility, unless there is an indication of fraud based on normal diligence,” said Kishore.

Another senior auditor, who did not wish to be quoted, said that auditors were avoiding taking clients from industries such as real estate, gems and jewellery and NBFCs as these clients were perceived to be high risk.

