Government notifies 2 more offshore mineral blocks for licensing near Great Nicobar Island

In November 2024, the ministry had put 13 offshore mineral blocks up for auction for grant of composite licences, including seven blocks near Great Nicobar Island.

The Ministry of Mines has notified two more offshore mineral blocks near Great Nicobar Island in the Andaman Sea, covering a combined area of 1,632 square kilometres, for grant of composite licences for polymetallic nodules and crusts.

A composite licence requires the successful bidder to undertake further exploration and establish the mineral potential of the block before proceeding to mining operations.

The two blocks are West Sewell Ridge-01, off Great Nicobar Island, covering 1,000 square kilometres, and Sewell Rise-01, in the southern part of Sewell Rise near Great Nicobar Island, covering 632 square kilometres.

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Polymetallic nodules and crusts are seabed mineral deposits containing metals such as nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper and rare earth elements.