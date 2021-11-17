Grand jury for ExpressAWE announced: Deepak Parekh is chairman

The Indian Express Group, currently seeking and receiving nominations for its just launched Express Awards for Women Entrepreneurs, or ExpressAWE, has announced the grand jury members for the awards.

The corporate veterans who have agreed to be the members of the grand jury to select the winners across eight categories are Deepak Parekh, chairman, HDFC and also the jury chair; Zia Mody, co-founder and managing partner, AZB & Partners; Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson, Biocon; Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairperson and CEO, Salesforce India; and Preetha Reddy, vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals.

They will decide on the final winners after all the entries have been vetted by a primary jury comprising of experts from across industries and audited by Ernst & Young, the knowledge partner for the awards. For details and for applying, please visit: https://expressawe.financialexpress.com/