Govt unlikely to clarify issue of surcharge, taxes on investors

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said there was no requirement of any fresh clarification on the issue of additional tax burden that could apply to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) due to higher surcharges introduced by the Union Budget 2019-20 last Friday. Benchmark stock market indices fell more than 2 per cent on Monday as investors perceived budget provisions as raising the tax levels, especially the surcharge on income tax imposed on the super rich.

“I don’t think clarification at the moment is all that required…do you think it is required?” Sitharaman said when asked whether the government will issue any clarification relating to tax impact of budget provisions on the FPIs. The finance minister said she may reply to queries relating to the imposition of surcharge on income tax during discussions in Parliament.

The budget proposed to raise the surcharge for those with taxable income between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore from the existing 15 per cent to 25 per cent, and from the existing 15 per cent to 37 per cent for those with income higher than Rs 5 crore. Apart from the other proposals, this has been viewed negatively by the stock markets.

When asked about the surcharge issue, Sitharaman said: “I do not want to sound too much of a stickler for the rules. But probably this is a question which I will probably have to answer in the Parliament too, the session is on. And therefore I would rather do it, if I have to do it, in Parliament, rather than say it right now.” She was speaking to reporters after addressing the central board of the Reserve Bank of India in a customary post-budget meeting.

At the conference, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the government will start discussions with the central bank on the proposal to raise a portion of government’s borrowings in the overseas markets. The government plans to raise around $10 billion in foreign currency loans to bridge the fiscal deficit — a proposal on which the RBI have had reservations in the past due to its implications on stability of economy.

“The Government has made a budget announcement. We will interact with the government as the debt manager of the government of India. The government will have internal discussions with the RBI,” Das said. The Governor said the budget proposals of reducing fiscal deficit target and of infusing Rs 70,000 crore in public sector banks are positive developments, as it provides enough capital to the banks to step up their lending and credit disbursement.

He said there is surplus liquidity in the financial system and lower fiscal deficit will ensure that there is no ‘crowding out’ of for investment by the private sector. The budget provisions relating to Non Banking Financial Companies and the additional regulatory powers to the RBI over NBFCs would also help in reducing the stress in the sector.

Asked about the budget provision of Rs 90,000 crore surplus transfer from the RBI to the government this year, Das said the board and the audit committee of the central bank will take a decision on the transfer after finalising its annual accounts.

To a query on slow transmission of reduced policy rates into commercial interest rates of the banks, Das said the RBI now expects a quicker transmission of the interest rate cuts by banks to consumers by way of cheaper home, auto and personal loans.