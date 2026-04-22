Govt to tighten AI labelling rules for social media over ‘unsatisfactory compliance’

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has proposed that social media companies like YouTube, Instagram and X will have to ‘continuously’ display labels on content generated through artificial intelligence (AI), further tightening a recently notified rule which required such labels be applied “prominently,” without specifying a time duration.

A senior government official told The Indian Express that the changes are being proposed on account of “unsatisfactory compliance” by platforms.

In amendments proposed to the IT Rules, 2021, Tuesday, the ministry said that intermediaries, like social media platforms, will have to ensure “continuous and clearly visible display of such label(s) throughout the duration of the content, in a visual display.”

This would effectively apply to videos created through AI.

In February, MeitY had notified the requirement to display these labels prominently, as part of broad amendments to the IT Rules, but had diluted an earlier proposal to apply a label to content generated through AI tools to cover at least 10% of the space.

“Since we notified the requirement for social media platforms to carry a prominent label on AI-generated content in February, the compliance from their side has not been satisfactory. We have also flagged to them, over the course of several meetings, that their labelling has been inconsistent, as several AI videos do not carry any such disclosures. So, through these proposed amendments, we want to make it clear that labeling has to be done properly,” a senior government official said, when asked about the intent behind proposing changes to recently notified rules.

Another official said the ministry has sent a number of links to social media companies where AI videos were not prominently labelled.

“It should not be a case where when a user sees an

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AI-generated video, the label is just made visible for a short period of time. Our intention with the proposed amendments is that people should very clearly know that they are watching content that has been generated through AI,” this person added.

The proposed amendments have been released for public consultation and comments can be sent to the ministry until May 7. Queries sent to MeitY, Google and Meta remained unanswered until publication.

As per the IT Rules, the definition of synthetically generated information (SGI) has carveouts for assistive and quality-enhancing uses of AI. Routine and good faith editing of audio, video or audio-visual content is excluded from the definition of SGI.

When an intermediary becomes aware that its service has been used for creating, disseminating or hosting SGI, it must take “appropriate” and “expeditious” action, including measures like immediate disabling of access or removal of such information, suspension or termination of user accounts, etc. In cases where an intermediary allows for creation, modification or sharing of SGI, it must employ “reasonable” and “appropriate” technical measures to not allow SGI that violates currently applicable laws or leads to misrepresentation of a real-world event or a person’s identity.

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Big tech companies must also ensure that they require users to declare when information is SGI, deploy appropriate technical measures to verify the accuracy of such information and once verified, ensure that the same is clearly and prominently displayed with an appropriate label or notice.

The pitfalls of AI generated content were on full display earlier this year when Grok, the AI service of X (formerly Twitter) started creating, prompted by user requests, pictures of women in revealing clothing, casting a shadow on their dignity and privacy.

The episode drew global criticism from governments, including India. Following the furore which led to Grok being banned in some countries, X modified its filters to prevent the creation of such images.