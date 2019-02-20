Govt to telecom operators: crack down on those sending obscene messages

Taking note of offensive messages being sent to journalists on their mobile numbers, the government has asked telecom companies to crack down on such subscribers sending offensive or obscene messages and set up a helpline to receive complaints against such customers.

Citing the licencing conditions, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in a February 19 letter to all operators said carriage of “objectionable, obscene, unauthorised or any other content, messages or communications…in any form in the network is not permitted as per established laws of the country.”

The letter said operators must send a report on the action taken within 15 days.

The letter also suggested to telecom operators to open a dedicated call centre or helpline to receive complaints against such messages given that the onus is also on the operators to ensure that their networks are not used for obscene, malicious and objectionable transmission.