scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Govt to soon launch revamped Skill India initiative: Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The centre of excellence in online gaming will be set up by the Digital India Startup Hub through the Software Technology Parks of India, said Chandrasekhar, who was on a two-day visit to Meghalaya.  MeitY will also establish a facility in Shillong to provide training on cutting edge digital skills.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Skill India, Skill India mission, Skill India initiative, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Business news, Indian express, Current AffairsMoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Listen to this article
Govt to soon launch revamped Skill India initiative: Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Centre will soon launch a revamped version of its Skill India initiative with an aim to train young people in the country with “future ready skills”, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Electronics and IT,  Rajeev Chandrasekhar said. The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) will also set up the country’s first centre of excellence in online gaming at Shillong by March 2023, he added.

Last year, the government had invited ideas for the Skill India 2.0 to create a “reliable and qualified workforce”. Under the new scheme, the government is focusing on strengthening the digital skill ecosystem as technical skills like augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), machine learning, and the ability to work with data, including automated systems, have “become a must-have”.

Under the revamped Skill India scheme, the government is aiming to train around 50,000 young people in Meghalaya. As far as other states in the North-East region are concerned, the Skill Development Ministry has set a target to skill around 60,000 youth in Tripura and 35,000 in Nagaland across a spectrum of approved courses, Chandrasekhar said.

The centre of excellence in online gaming will be set up by the Digital India Startup Hub through the Software Technology Parks of India, said Chandrasekhar, who was on a two-day visit to Meghalaya.  MeitY will also establish a facility in Shillong to provide training on cutting edge digital skills.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 13, 2023: Learn about Union Territory of Delhi, Voice ...
UPSC Key- January 13, 2023: Learn about Union Territory of Delhi, Voice ...
Comrades to fierce rivals, how the Sharad Yadav-Nitish Kumar saga played out
Comrades to fierce rivals, how the Sharad Yadav-Nitish Kumar saga played out
‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence&#8...
‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence&#8...
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-01-2023 at 00:30 IST
Next Story

Sabarmati pollution: Gujarat HC asks GPCB to explore ‘effluent discharge options’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close