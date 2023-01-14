Govt to soon launch revamped Skill India initiative: Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Centre will soon launch a revamped version of its Skill India initiative with an aim to train young people in the country with “future ready skills”, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said. The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) will also set up the country’s first centre of excellence in online gaming at Shillong by March 2023, he added.

Last year, the government had invited ideas for the Skill India 2.0 to create a “reliable and qualified workforce”. Under the new scheme, the government is focusing on strengthening the digital skill ecosystem as technical skills like augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), machine learning, and the ability to work with data, including automated systems, have “become a must-have”.

Under the revamped Skill India scheme, the government is aiming to train around 50,000 young people in Meghalaya. As far as other states in the North-East region are concerned, the Skill Development Ministry has set a target to skill around 60,000 youth in Tripura and 35,000 in Nagaland across a spectrum of approved courses, Chandrasekhar said.

The centre of excellence in online gaming will be set up by the Digital India Startup Hub through the Software Technology Parks of India, said Chandrasekhar, who was on a two-day visit to Meghalaya. MeitY will also establish a facility in Shillong to provide training on cutting edge digital skills.