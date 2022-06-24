Govt, Tata Motors to probe Nexon EV fire

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Thursday said it is investigating the incident of a Nexon electric car catching fire in Mumbai.

Tata Motors said it’s also investigating the incident. The video of a Nexon EV caught on fire at Vasai, Mumbai, was circulating on social media like Twitter.

“A detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of the recent isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media,” the company said while responding to the incident that has been widely shared on social media.

The Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety, Naval Science & Technological Laboratory and Indian Institute of Science are likely to join the probe ordered by the Ministry.

“We will share a detailed response after our complete investigation. We remain committed to the safety of our vehicles and their users,” the company said.

“This is a first incident after more than 30,000 EVs have cumulatively covered over 100 million km across the country in nearly 4 years,” the company said.

There have been many incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire in the recent past. Electric two-wheeler makers such as Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and PureEV had recalled their scooters in the wake of separate fire incidents. The fire incidents had prompted the government to form a panel to examine and had warned companies of penalties if they were found to be negligent. In May this year, Tata Motors launched a new version of its top-selling Nexon EV named Nexon EV MAX in India with a starting price of Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom all India). The vehicle supports faster charging and it will cover 437 km on a single charge against 312 km of the previous model.