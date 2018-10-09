Govt steps up issue of sovereign gold bonds

The government has decided to step up issuance of sovereign gold bonds and will accept applications from interested investors each month between October and February, as it aims to shift a portion of investment demand towards “paper gold” to trim physical purchases and contain their damaging impact on trade balance. Since their introduction in late 2015, the gold bonds were never issued with such high frequency. The last tranche of such bonds was issued only in April.

The bonds carry a 2.5 per cent annual interest for investors and investors will get the interest payable semi-annually on the nominal value of investment.

As per the finance ministry proposal, applications for the bonds will be accepted for four days each month before the issuance. The bonds will be issued to eligible applicants on October 23, November 13, January 1, January 22 and February 12. The investors will get the interest payable semi-annually on the nominal value of investment.

The government has decided to promote gold bond scheme, conscious of the fact that that hiking the customs duty on gold from the current 10 per cent to trim imports also raises risks of smuggling.

The government has budgetted to garner as much as Rs 5,000 crore from all the three gold schemes this fiscal — the same as 2017-18 (revised estimate). The sovereign gold bond, gold monetisation scheme and Indian gold coin were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in late 2015.

With FE inputs

