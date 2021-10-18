Govt seeks applications for 20 judicial, technical members at NCLT, NCLAT

The government has sought applications for 20 positions of judicial and technical members at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

As many as 15 posts, including that of 9 judicial members and 6 technical members, are to be filled up at the NCLT. Besides, applications have been invited for 3 positions of judicial members and 2 of technical members at the NCLAT.

The last date for submission of the applications online is November 12, as per notices issued by the corporate affairs ministry.

In recent weeks, the government has been filling up vacancies at various tribunals.

