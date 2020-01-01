Govt revises down expenditure limit for March quarter

During the first two months of the quarter, the expenditure should not exceed beyond 15 per cent from the existing criteria of 18 per cent of the BE. During the first two months of the quarter, the expenditure should not exceed beyond 15 per cent from the existing criteria of 18 per cent of the BE.

The government has revised downwards the expenditure limit for the January-March period of the ongoing financial year.

The Centre has asked all departments to restrict the expenses to 25 per cent of the Budget Estimate (BE) in January-March.

“Considering the fiscal position of the government in the current financial year, it has been decided to cap the expenditure in the last quarter and last month of the current financial year,” according to an office memorandum issued recently by the Budget division of the Finance Ministry.

Expenditure in the March quarter is to be restricted to 25 per cent of the BE, as against an earlier limit of 33 per cent, while expenditure in the last month should not exceed 10 per cent, compared to a 15 per cent limit earlier, it said.

During the first two months of the quarter, the expenditure should not exceed beyond 15 per cent from the existing criteria of 18 per cent of the BE.

