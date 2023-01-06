Govt, RBI in talks with few South Asian countries for rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the central government are in discussion with some of the South Asian countries for facilitation of cross border trade settlement in rupees across the region, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.

In July last year, the RBI had put in place a mechanism to settle international trade in rupees to promote growth of global trade with emphasis on exports from India and to support the increasing interest of the global trading community in the rupee.

“We are already in discussion with some of the countries in this region (South Asian countries) to facilitate rupee settlement of cross border trade. That is one area which has a very big potential in the years to come,” Das said while speaking at the launch of the book – South Asia’s Path to Resilient Growth. The event was organised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in New Delhi.

Talking about the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), where pilot in wholesale and retail segments have already been launched, Das said RBI is moving cautiously.

“If there is cloning or anything which happens, it can be very, very risky. So, we are moving through it very carefully,” Das said.

He also suggested that CBDC is an area where there can be room for cooperation among the South Asian nations.

On unified payments interface (UPI) payments, Das said India has already entered into agreements with countries from the region such as Bhutan and Nepal.

“We are trying to provide a UPI facility to make cross-border payments much easier in this region,” he said.

In his speech on South Asia’s Current Macroeconomic Challenges and Policy Priorities, Das said, with the global trade outlook for 2023 overcast, greater intraregional trade in the region can enhance opportunities for growth and employment. He listed out six areas where the region should focus on, with taming inflation being the top priority.

Multiple external shocks in the form of Covid related global supply chain disruptions, food and energy crisis following the war in Ukraine, and financial market volatility arising from the aggressive monetary policy tightening have exerted sustained price pressures in the South Asian economies, as in other parts of the world, he said.

Das said the region’s heavy dependence on imported fossil fuels has made it vulnerable to imported fuel inflation. While the recent softening of commodity prices and supply chain bottlenecks should help in lowering inflation going ahead, risks to growth and investment outlook may rise if inflation persists at high level.

“Prioritising price stability, may therefore be the optimal policy choice in the current context for the region,” the governor said.

The approach to disinflation, however, needs to be mindful of the rising risks to the growth outlook in an environment of deteriorating prospects for global growth and trade activity, he said. The second priority for the South Asian nations should be containing external debt vulnerabilities as the surge in external debt in recent years and associated vulnerabilities have undermined macroeconomic stability in several countries of the region, he said.

Since the South Asian region has a high reliance on fossil fuels and imported energy, making it vulnerable to volatile oil, gas and coal prices, and in view of the dominating influence of geopolitical factors in driving global energy market dynamics, the region needs to strengthen energy cooperation arrangements so as to enhance resilience to external shocks, he said.

India and Bangladesh have already agreed to enhance the subregional connectivity in the energy sector by linking the power grids of the two countries synchronously, he said. Speaking on the liquidity measures which the Reserve Bank’s undertook during the covid 19 pandemic, Das said the steps were targeted, calibrated and had sunset dates

“In the last three years, particularly after the onset of Covid, when we went for reduction of the policy rate and liquidity expansion, our liquidity expansion was not unbridled. It was prudent, calibrated and targeted, with specific sunset dates, that is, end dates, in most of the cases,” he said.

He said the RBI had provided targeted liquidity to sectors such as NBFCs and mutual funds which were facing fund shortages. The liquidity was provided for one-year and three-year terms. Most of the liquidity provided through the one-year window has come back. A part of the liquidity via the three-year window has returned and the balance will come back by March 2023, he said.

“That has really enabled us to deal with the problem of pulling out the liquidity. It is very easy to inject liquidity but very difficult to pull it out. We did not want to find ourselves in the famous Mahabharata Chakravyuh situation,” Das added.