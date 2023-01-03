Govt proposes to ban online betting ads on social media platforms

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has proposed to ban advertisements of online betting sites on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, as per draft rules for online gaming released Monday. The Indian Express was the first to report, in October, on how these social media platforms were rife with such advertisements and that the government could soon intervene to curb them.

According to the draft rules, social media platforms must seek verification from a proposed self-regulatory body about whether an online gaming company has been registered with it before hosting its advertisements. The self-regulatory body, in turn, can only register those online games that do not allow wagering based on the outcome of an event, that is, betting platforms.

This means intermediaries like Instagram and YouTube will not be allowed to host advertisements on platforms that offer online betting under the proposed rules. Social media platforms must also display that a certain online game has been registered with the self-regulatory body.

In October, after analysing hundreds of betting ads on social media platforms, this paper reported that accounts promoting online betting platforms were found to be occurring fairly frequently on both Instagram and Facebook – on the main home feed and in between stories that users upload, around every second or third advertisement was about an online betting platform. On YouTube, while such ads were not visible on the main home page, they appeared when searches specific to online betting were made.

When this paper had reached out to MeitY for comment on the story, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar had said that the government was “concerned” by such ads. “I am very concerned that many social media and digital platforms are advertising these illegal online betting sites. We are focusing on taking steps on that,” Chandrasekhar had told The Indian Express in October.

Online advertisers using Meta’s apps to distribute betting ads were found to have a very common modus operandi: Facebook pages, typically recently created, place an advertisement on Instagram since Meta’s ad policy allows that. These ads, which contain graphics of platforms where users can “predict” scores of sports games and “win big,” also typically include a link to a WhatsApp account.

If a user clicks on the link, they are taken directly to that WhatsApp chat, which typically uses the platform’s business API, where a message about wanting to “create an ID” is already typed out, and the user just has to send it. Once that is done, a series of automated responses is returned containing the specific links that users can start betting on.

When publishing the report in October, Instagram and Facebook parent Meta allowed all kinds of online betting ads in India after a written request, while Google only allows ads promoting fantasy sports apps and the rummy card game. Despite that, ads promoting sports betting sites can be seen on YouTube.

For instance, on YouTube, the search ‘best cricket betting apps’ results included two advertisements on the top. One of them was called ‘Sky Exchange – Licenced and Trusted’. Upon clicking on the ad, it opened a website called ‘jhonty.online’ where the header image read “India’s no. 1 online cricket platform”. Yet again, the site contained a link to a WhatsApp chat through which users could create their “free IDs” and receive a 5 per cent bonus on their first deposit before they could start betting.