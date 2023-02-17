Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies

The government is planning to set up a network of fact-checkers for online content, and has asked several social media giants to submit inputs on building one, The Indian Express has learnt. The government has also asked the companies to provide suggestions on a criteria that should be followed to determine who a “trusted” fact-checker can be.

This network will function as a self-regulatory body and flag “misinformation” on the internet that is not related to the government. The companies were asked to submit their inputs in the next few days during a closed-door meeting at the Ministry of Electronics and IT. The meeting was called to discuss the ministry’s recent proposal on regulating fake news on the internet.

Representatives from companies such as Meta, Alphabet, Snap, Sharechat and Telegram were present at the meeting chaired by the Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

“Today’s Digital India Dialogues – Around furthering safe & trusted Internet with focus on trusted fact checkers to deal with deepfakes, misinformation, false information etc.” Chandrasekhar tweeted after the meeting.

A stakeholder at the meeting suggested that the fact-checking network should collate a list of all the links that they deem to be fake news and share that with the government on a periodic basis, which will then issue orders to block those links. The government, it is learnt, is receptive to this idea.

Sources present at the meeting said stakeholders requested the government that when a network of fact-checkers is decided upon, it is best for them to publicly release their methodology on how they classify a piece of content as misinformation.

The ministry, Alphabet and Meta did not respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

It is worth noting that when this network is established, it will only have the agency to flag misinformation that is not related to the government. It’s the Press Information Bureau’s fact-checking unit that will flag “misinformation” related to the Centre, as per the proposal made last month in the draft amendments to the Information Technology Rules, 2021.

The Electronics and IT Ministry has proposed that any piece of news identified as “fake” by PIB — the Centre’s nodal agency to share news updates — should not be allowed on online intermediaries, including social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

The proposal on “fake” news says that content that has been marked as misleading by “any other agency authorised by the government for fact-checking” or “in respect of any business of the Centre” will not be allowed on online intermediaries.

Advertisement

The requirement has been added under due diligence requirements that intermediaries need to follow to enjoy safe harbour, which is legal immunity from third-party content they host. Intermediaries essentially allow users to access services on the internet, and the proposed changes to the rules mean that not just social media platforms but internet service providers and web hosting providers — who are all classified as intermediaries currently — will have to follow the rules if notified with this provision.

The proposal has drawn criticism from a wide range of stakeholders including civil society organisations and media bodies like the Editors Guild of India which has said that the “determination of fake news cannot be in the sole hands of the government and will result in censorship of the press”.

Last month, The Indian Express reported on instances where the PIB flagged “fake news” but turned out to be mistaken.