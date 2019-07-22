Government panel recommends ban on cryptocurrencies

An inter-ministerial government committee has recommended a ban on cryptocurrencies and imposing fines and penalties for carrying out any activities related to digital currencies in the country.

While recommending the ban, the panel cited the “risks associated and volatility in the prices of private cryptocurrencies.” The recommendation comes a day after Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur denied that the government was considering a blanket ban on trading in cryptocurrencies.

“Presently, there is no separate law for dealing with issues relating to cryptocurrencies. Hence, all concerned departments and law enforcement agencies, such as RBI, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax authorities, etc. take action as per the relevant existing laws,” Thakur said while responding to questions in the Rajya Sabha.

The Reserve Bank of India had earlier prohibited banks and financial institutions from providing services in relation to cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies in which encryption techniques are used to regulate the generation of the currency units and verify the transfer of funds operating independently of a central bank.