Govt notifies Mehul Choksi’s extradition plan with Antigua and Barbuda

Clearing the deck for fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi’s extradition, India has notified an extradition arrangement with Antigua and Barbuda on Friday. The official gazette notification by the Ministry of External Affairs became public on Monday.

According to the provisions of the Extradition Act, 1993 of Antigua and Barbuda, a fugitive may be extradited to a Designated Commonwealth Country or a State with which there are general or special arrangement or a bilateral treaty. The Government of Antigua and Barbuda notified India as a designated Commonwealth country in 2001.

Sources said that the gazette notification on August 3 ‘2018 directs that the provisions of Extradition Act, 1962 shall apply with respect to Antigua and Barbuda with effect from 2001, that is, when Antigua and Barbuda notified India as Designated Commonwealth Country under the provision of its own Extradition Act.

These notifications constitute an extradition arrangement between India and Antigua and Barbuda under their Extradition Act of 1993 and provides the legal basis for extraditing offenders from each other’s jurisdiction.

This move by the government assumes significance amid reports that Choksi has reportedly moved a court in Antigua and Barbuda against being extradited. India has already submitted a formal extradition request to Antigua and Barbuda. Choksi fled India in January, a few weeks before a massive scam at Punjab National Bank came to light. He and his nephew Nirav Modi are accused of defrauding the bank of over Rs 13,000 crore.

