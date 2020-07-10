Govt notifies draft rules for Code on Wages

The draft rules state that the Centre shall constitute a technical committee which would advise on the skill categories, while an advisory board may recommend the minimum wage. (File) The draft rules state that the Centre shall constitute a technical committee which would advise on the skill categories, while an advisory board may recommend the minimum wage. (File)

The Labour and Employment Ministry has notified the draft Code on Wages (Central) Rules under the Code on Wages, 2019, which would fix a national floor minimum wage based on minimum living standard including food, clothing, housing and any other factors prescribed by the government. In the new draft rules for minimum wage law, the Centre has reduced normal working hours in a day to eight hours from nine proposed in the earlier version released last November.

Officials said the new draft rules have been circulated afresh for public comments since the earlier rules were not published in the Gazette of India. The normal working day shall comprise of “eight hours of work and one or more intervals of rest which in total shall not exceed one hour”, the draft said, adding that provisions of Factories Act will not be affected by this rule. Recently, as many as 12 states had extended working hours to 12 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net intake of 2,700 calories per day, 66 meters cloth per year per standard working class family, housing rent expenditure as 10 per cent of food and clothing expenditure, three adult consumption unit are some of the factors that would determine the fixation of the national minimum wage.

The draft rules state that the Centre shall constitute a technical committee which would advise on the skill categories, while an advisory board may recommend the minimum wage.

