Govt likely to table new clause to pause initiation of CIRP for 6 months

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has prepared a proposal to suspend the initiation of corporate insolvency against companies for a period of six months to prevent companies from being dragged into insolvency, due to the impact of the nationwide lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The proposal is set to be placed before the Union Cabinet soon, according to sources aware of the development.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had previously announced that the government would consider suspending sections 7,9 and 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Sections 7 and 9 of the IBC provide for lenders and operational creditors, respectively, to initiate corporate insolvency resolution proces (CIRP) against a corporate debtor, while section 10 of the IBC allows a company to initiate insolvency proceedings against itself.

The MCA had, in March, raised the default threshold for the initiation of insolvency proceedings from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore to prevent micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) affected by the outbreak and lockdown.

Experts said the government may need to extend the suspension in the proposed ordinance to 12 months as the impact of the lockdown may only show up after the moratorium on loan repayments announced by the Reserve Bank of India ended on May 31.

“The real impact of this lockdown will be felt once moratorium is given by the RBI on term loans and working capital. Payments will begin to fall due and companies may default,” said Manoj Kumar, partner at law firm Corporate Professionals.

The Reserve Bank of India had allowed all banks and NBFCs to allow borrowers a three-month moratorium on payment of installments of all term loans outstanding as of March 1.

