Govt lifts curbs on exports of formulations made from Paracetamol

The government on Friday removed restrictions on exports of formulations made from Paracetamol amid outbreak of Covid-19.

However, restrictions on exports of Paracetamol active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) will continue on, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

“…The formulations made from Paracetamol (including fixed-dose combinations)…are made free for export with immediate effect. However, Paracetamol APIs will remain restricted for export,” it said.

The government on March 3 had put export restrictions on 26 pharma ingredients and medicines, including paracetamol.

