Follow Us:
Friday, April 17, 2020
COVID19

Govt lifts curbs on exports of formulations made from Paracetamol

However, restrictions on exports of Paracetamol active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) will continue on, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: April 17, 2020 12:33:15 pm
paracetamol, paracetamol export, paracetamol formulations export, govt on paracetamol export The government on March 3 had put export restrictions on 26 pharma ingredients and medicines, including paracetamol.

The government on Friday removed restrictions on exports of formulations made from Paracetamol amid outbreak of Covid-19.

However, restrictions on exports of Paracetamol active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) will continue on, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

“…The formulations made from Paracetamol (including fixed-dose combinations)…are made free for export with immediate effect. However, Paracetamol APIs will remain restricted for export,” it said.

The government on March 3 had put export restrictions on 26 pharma ingredients and medicines, including paracetamol.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 17: Latest News

Advertisement