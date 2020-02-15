Govt is focused on technology-driven solutions to everyday issues: Odisha CM

From left; Omkar Rai, Director General, Software Technology Parks of India, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, state IT Minister Tusharkanti Behera, and Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, at the 27th Express Technology Sabha in Bhubaneswar, Friday. (Express Photo) From left; Omkar Rai, Director General, Software Technology Parks of India, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, state IT Minister Tusharkanti Behera, and Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, at the 27th Express Technology Sabha in Bhubaneswar, Friday. (Express Photo)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday said his government is committed to make Odisha the leader in technology, while listing the state’s use of technology in disaster management, education, policing, and education in the state.

Speaking at the 27th edition of the Express Technology Sabha in Bhubaneswar, Patnaik added that as technology is becoming a way of life, his government “is focused on technology-driven solutions to everyday issues”. He mentioned how technology in Odisha is helping people avail government services in a manner that “no one need go to a government office unless mandated by law”.

Odisha IT minister Tusharkanti Behera, also in attendance, said, “The state’s IT and Electronics Department is enabling citizen centric governance while boosting productivity and efficiency.

Manoj Mishra, Secretary, Department of IT and Electronics, said Odisha’s IT exports have exceeded Rs 4,000 crore and rest on pillars such as education, skilling, startups, infrastructure and policies. He also said the state is churning out thousands of tech students, who are joining the country’s technology work force in cities such as Bengaluru and Pune.

Speaking on technology trends and their deployment, Kamal Kashyap, director and country manager—public sector, HPE India, predicted that the digital economy in the country will contribute $1 trillion, or a fifth, to India’s goal of reaching $5 trillion.

Sumit Wadhwa, general manager—head of government business, Samsung India, spoke about evolution to new mobile economy, while Prasun Srivastava of Thales Cloud Protection & Licensing spoke on data protection and data security.

Speakers at the Technology Sabha also focused on data security. Pointing to the one billion plus unique mobile phone users in the country, Wadhwa said that while mobile application downloads in the world ran into the hundreds of billions, many of these apps do not meet basic security tests. Srivastava said that most of the stolen data happens to be personable identifiable information (PII).

Sreyash Satpathy, senior vice president and head—central ministry, Government Coverage Group at Axis Bank, touched on challenges and disruption in banking as well as drivers of digitisation, such as smart cards, automated fare collection, and one nation.

Omkar Rai, Director General, Software Technology Parks of India, said the organisation will support 2,000 IT startups from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities over a period of five years.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.