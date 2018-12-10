Govt increases its National Pension System contribution to 14 per cent

The government’s contribution to the National Pension System (NPS) has been raised to 14 per cent from the current 10 per cent of the employee basic salary, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced on Monday.

While the employee contribution will remain at 10 per cent, Jaitley said, they can withdraw 60 per cent of the pension — tax-free — upon retirement.

“Changes made in the larger interest of employees,” Jaitley said while addressing a press conference in New Delhi.

Approximately 18 lakh central government employees covered under NPS stand to benefit from the streamlining of the National Pension System.

“Contribution made by employees under Tier-II of NPS will now be covered under Section 80 C for deduction of up to Rs. 1.50 lakh for the purpose of Income-tax at par with other Schemes such as GPF, CPF, Employees Provident Fund and PPF provided that there is a lock-in period of 3 years,” he said.

However, there is no word on when the changes to the pension system would come into effect. The Cabinet met on Demeber 6 and approved the changes to the NPS. The announcement was withheld owing to assembly elections in Rajasthan and Telangana.