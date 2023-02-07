scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Govt gets 33.44 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea post equity allocation

The government cleared conversion of Rs 16,133 crore interest dues of debt-ridden Vodafone Idea into equity after receiving a firm commitment from Aditya Birla Group to run the company and bring necessary investment.

The paid-up share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 482,520,327,840 comprising of 48,252,032,784 equity shares of the face and paid-up value of Rs. 10/- each. (FILE)
Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Tuesday said its board has approved the allotment of equity shares worth Rs 16,133 crore to the government, which post-allocation holds a 33.44 per cent stake in the company.

The shares have been allocated to the government in lieu of conversion of interest dues arising from deferment of adjusted gross revenue and spectrum auction payments, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“…it is hereby informed that the board of directors of the company has, at its meeting held today approved the allotment of 16,133,198,899 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 10 per equity share aggregating to Rs 161,331,848,990 to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Government of India,” the filing said.

“Post the aforesaid allotment the shareholding of the Government of India in the company stands at 33.44 per cent in the expanded paid-up capital base of the company,” the filing said.

The paid-up share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 482,520,327,840 comprising of 48,252,032,784 equity shares of the face and paid-up value of Rs. 10/- each.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 20:48 IST
