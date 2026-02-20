Govt forms panel for PFC, REC merger

According to an office order, the high level committee would receive regular progress reports from the Working Group and will meet once every week to take stock of various issues to ensure smooth merger of two entities.

The Ministry of Power on Thursday constituted a high level committee to monitor progress on the merger of the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC). It also set up a three-member working group to examine modalities for the merger.

The working group will be headed by the Director (Distribution) of the Ministry of Power with executive directors of both the entities as members.

It has been tasked with studying and making recommendations on personnel and technology integration, corporate and functional restructuring, harmonisation of stakeholder interests, and any other matters relevant to the merger process.

The high-level committee will be convened by the Joint Secretary (Distribution) in the ministry, with the Chairman and MDs of PFC and REC as members.