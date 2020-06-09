Govt further extends validity of motor vehicle documents till September 30

East Delhi Police checking vans and all cars at Hasanpur bus terminal. East Delhi Police checking vans and all cars at Hasanpur bus terminal.

The Centre on Tuesday announced further extension of the validity date related to motor vehicle documents till September this year.

Announcing the extension, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari said, “Given the current circumstances to avoid hardships being faced by transporters and citizens, state governments are further advised that these documents be considered valid till September 30, 2020 for enforcement purpose.”

“On 30th March, 2020 it was advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), Driving License, Registration or any other document which had expired since 1st February, 2020 or would expire till 30 June 2020 to be deemed valid till 30th of June 2020,” he tweeted.

The ministry had earlier issued an advisory on the March 30 to all states and Union Territories wherein it was advised that documents such as Fitness, Permit (all types), Driving License, Registration, which had expired since February or would expire till May 31, would be treated as valid till May 31. The date was further pushed to June 30.

Later, in order to facilitate citizens during the period and conditions for prevention of Covid-19, MoRTH had issued a gazette notification on May 21 relaxing the fee validity and/or additional fee under Rule 32 or Rule 81 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, till 31st July 2020.

With this order, the state/UTs have been requested to consider provisions available under the MV Act, 1988 and other acts for considering relaxation in requirement of permit, or fees or taxes for renewal/penalty for permits.

