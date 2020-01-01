Govt extends last date for Sabka Vishwas scheme to January 15

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget for FY20 announced the legacy dispute resolution scheme to “allow quick closure” of the litigations pertaining to pre-GST regime. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget for FY20 announced the legacy dispute resolution scheme to “allow quick closure” of the litigations pertaining to pre-GST regime.

Extending the December 31 deadline for Sabka Vishwas Legacy Dispute Resolution Scheme, 2019 — the dispute resolution scheme for pending service tax and excise cases announced in this year’s Budget — by a fortnight, the government Tuesday said almost 73 per cent of the total eligible taxpayers have committed to pay tax dues of Rs 30,627 crore under the scheme.

The amount declared under the scheme though stands at just 8.5 per cent of the total amount locked in litigation at Rs 3.6 lakh crore for 1.83 lakh cases of central excise and service tax at various quasi-judicial, appellate and judicial forums put together.

“Of the total 1.84 lakh taxpayers who are eligible to avail the scheme, as many as 1,33,661 taxpayers have so far submitted their applications by the morning of 31.12.2019. Their applications involve tax dues of Rs 69,550 crore and after availing various reliefs, the payable amount is Rs 30,627 crore,” a Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) release said. The extension granted till January 15, 2020 is “one-time and final”, it added.

CBIC said there has been a spurt in the number of taxpayers opting for the scheme during the last fortnight. The government has noted the huge interest among the taxpayers for this scheme and would like to ensure that “eligible taxpayers who have yet not applied to avail amnesty or relief under this scheme do not miss out due to the last-minute rush”, it said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget for FY20 announced the legacy dispute resolution scheme to “allow quick closure” of the litigations pertaining to pre-GST regime. Under this scheme, relief is to the tune of 70 per cent of the duty involved if it is Rs 50 lakh or less and that of 50 per cent if it is more than Rs 50 lakh. This is for cases pending in adjudication or appeal or in investigation and audit. In cases of outstanding arrears of revenue, the relief is 60 per cent of the duty amount if it is Rs 50 lakh or less and 40 per cent, if it is more than Rs 50 lakh.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App