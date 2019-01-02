Payments for Iran oil exempted from taxes

In order to enable rupee payment for import of Iranian crude oil, the government has exempted the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) from any withholding tax on payments it gets from Indian refiners, according to a Gazette notification issued by the finance ministry on December 28, 2018.

Exempting payments received by NIOC for crude oil it sells to Indian refiners, the notification said the Iranian firm “shall not engage in any activity in India, other than the receipt of income under the aforesaid arrangement”.

It said, “the notification shall be deemed to have come into force from the 5th day of November 2018”. This will help in clearing payments that Indian refiners are holding for oil they bought from Iran during November and October.

In an explanatory memorandum to the notification, the finance ministry also said: “It is certified that no person is being adversely affected by giving retrospective effect to this notification.” India had on November 2, 2018, signed an agreement with Iran to pay for crude oil it imports from the Persian Gulf nation in rupees. The rupee deal was signed after following the US letting India to keep buying Iranian oil despite sanctions were reimposed on the Iran on November 5, 2018. The deal enabled India to source oil from its key supplier without making payments in dollars.