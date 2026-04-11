Govt defers power plant maintenance amid gas shortage

At least 15 GW coal capacity was planned for maintenance, out of which 10 GW will not go for maintenance. (Reuters)

India has delayed planned maintenance shutdown of 10 gigawatt (GW) capacity of coal-based power plants by three months to ensure uninterrupted power supply amid gas supply constraints triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

A planned maintenance shutdown of a coal power plant is a scheduled, temporary cessation of operations to perform crucial repairs, inspections, and upgrades that cannot be done while the plant is running. At an inter-ministerial briefing on the West Asia crisis on Friday, Piyush Singh, additional secretary at Ministry of Power, said around 8 GW of gas-based power generation capacity is hit due to higher fuel ⁠costs under the impact of ⁠the Iran war.