scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Govt cuts export duty on steel, iron ore; hikes import duty on some raw materials

The duty cut follows a meeting of Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this week. The meeting was attended by Revenue Secretary designate Sanjay Malhotra, among other senior officials

In the case of iron ore lumps and fines with more than 58 per cent iron, the rate of duty will be 30 per cent.(File)

Six months after imposition of the levy, the government has cut the export duty on steel products and iron ore with effect from Saturday.

As per a finance ministry notification issued late night on Friday, exports of specified pig iron and steel products as well as iron ore pellets will attract ‘nil’ export duty.

Also, export duty on outward shipment of iron ore lumps and fines with less than 58 per cent iron content will be ‘nil’.

In the case of iron ore lumps and fines with more than 58 per cent iron, the rate of duty will be 30 per cent.
As per the notification, import duty on anthracite/PCI, coking coal and ferronickel — used as raw material in the steel industry — has been hiked to 2.5 per cent, while for coke and semi-coke it has been raised to 5 per cent, from ‘nil’ earlier.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...Premium
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...
Draft digital personal data protection bill: Govt exemptions ‘vague’, lit...Premium
Draft digital personal data protection bill: Govt exemptions ‘vague’, lit...
In ‘In Search of the Divine: Living Histories of Sufism in India&#8...Premium
In ‘In Search of the Divine: Living Histories of Sufism in India&#8...

The duty cut follows a meeting of Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this week. The meeting was attended by Revenue Secretary designate Sanjay Malhotra, among other senior officials.

The finance ministry had in May hiked the export duty on pig iron and steel products to 15 per cent from ‘nil’, a move which was intended to discourage exports and increase domestic availability to help lower prices.

The tax on export of iron ores and concentrates was hiked to 50 per cent from 30 per cent, while on iron pellets a 45 per cent duty was imposed.

Advertisement

Steel industry has been demanding a rollback of the duties, saying local demand was not sufficient for domestic production.

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 03:00:40 pm
Next Story

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli are enjoying a blissful vacation with daughter Vamika. See photos

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 19: Latest News
Advertisement