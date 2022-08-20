Govt awards GI tag to Mithila Makhana for ‘farmer’s profit’

The government has awarded Geographical Indication (GI) tag to Mithila Makhana, a move which is expected to help growers get the maximum price for their premium produce.
“Mithila Makhana registered with GI Tag, farmers will get profit and it will be easier to earn. Due to Geographical Indication Tag to Mithila Makhana in the festive season, people outside Bihar will be able to use this auspicious material with reverence,” Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.
GI Tag से पंजीकृत हुआ मिथिला मखाना,
किसानों को मिलेगा लाभ और आसान होगा कमाना।
त्योहारी सीजन में मिथिला मखाना को Geographical Indication Tag मिलने से बिहार के बाहर भी लोग श्रद्धा भाव से इस शुभ सामग्री का प्रयोग कर पाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/SzSOlsugRB
— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 20, 2022
Once a product gets this tag, any person or company cannot sell a similar item under that name. This tag is valid for a period of 10 years following which it can be renewed.
The other benefits of GI registration include legal protection to that item, prevention against unauthorised use by others, and promoting exports.
A GI is primarily an agricultural, natural or a manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory.
According to the GI registry certificate, it is certified that the GI has been registered in the name of Mithilanchal Makhana Utpadak Sangh.
Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin.
There is a proper process of registration of GI products which includes filing of application, preliminary scrutiny and examination, show cause notice, publication in the geographical indications journal, opposition to registration, and registration.
Any association of persons, producers, organisation or authority established by or under the law can apply. The applicant must represent the interest of the producers. It is a legal right under which the GI holder can prohibit others from using the same name.
Subscriber Only Stories
The famous goods which carry this tag include Basmati rice, Darjeeling Tea, Chanderi Fabric, Mysore Silk, Kullu Shawl, Kangra Tea, Thanjavur Paintings, Allahabad Surkha, Farrukhabad Prints, Lucknow Zardozi and Kashmir Walnut Wood Carving.
The case against buying Casemiro: Why the midfielder isn’t an answer to Man United’s troubles
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’
How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in IndiaPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Workers at UK’s largest container port to join rail strikes
Shaheen Afridi’s injury is a big relief for Indian batsmen: Waqar Younis
Mizoram CM Zoramthanga tenders apology after daughter ‘hits’ dermatologist
Tamil Nadu: Hoax bomb threat to Mettur dam, caller arrested in Salem
No torture of animals even for illustrative purpose: Madras HC
Mahakal temple priests want Zomato to withdraw ‘offensive’ ad featuring Hrithik
CII lines up host of events to celebrate Madras Day
Hawala racket routing money from South Africa to fund terror busted, say J&K police
Apni Party sees bid to vitiate J&K atmosphere in ‘outsiders in electoral roll’ row
Vijay Deverakonda on boycott Bollywood trend: ‘Shouldn’t we release our movies?’
Paralympic champ Sumit Antil breaks world record again; sometimes pain is like a stab to the stump, he says
It’s game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah follows