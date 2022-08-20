scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Govt awards GI tag to Mithila Makhana for ‘farmer’s profit’

Once a product gets this tag, any person or company cannot sell a similar item under that name. This tag is valid for a period of 10 years following which it can be renewed.

According to the GI registry certificate, it is certified that the GI has been registered in the name of Mithilanchal Makhana Utpadak Sangh. (Representational)

The government has awarded Geographical Indication (GI) tag to Mithila Makhana, a move which is expected to help growers get the maximum price for their premium produce.

“Mithila Makhana registered with GI Tag, farmers will get profit and it will be easier to earn. Due to Geographical Indication Tag to Mithila Makhana in the festive season, people outside Bihar will be able to use this auspicious material with reverence,” Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.

Once a product gets this tag, any person or company cannot sell a similar item under that name. This tag is valid for a period of 10 years following which it can be renewed.

The other benefits of GI registration include legal protection to that item, prevention against unauthorised use by others, and promoting exports.

A GI is primarily an agricultural, natural or a manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory.

According to the GI registry certificate, it is certified that the GI has been registered in the name of Mithilanchal Makhana Utpadak Sangh.

Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin.

There is a proper process of registration of GI products which includes filing of application, preliminary scrutiny and examination, show cause notice, publication in the geographical indications journal, opposition to registration, and registration.

Advertisement

Any association of persons, producers, organisation or authority established by or under the law can apply. The applicant must represent the interest of the producers. It is a legal right under which the GI holder can prohibit others from using the same name.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...
Meet Negha S and Alina Khan, two trans actors, from India and Pakistan, w...Premium
Meet Negha S and Alina Khan, two trans actors, from India and Pakistan, w...
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...

The famous goods which carry this tag include Basmati rice, Darjeeling Tea, Chanderi Fabric, Mysore Silk, Kullu Shawl, Kangra Tea, Thanjavur Paintings, Allahabad Surkha, Farrukhabad Prints, Lucknow Zardozi and Kashmir Walnut Wood Carving.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 10:37:13 pm
Next Story

The case against buying Casemiro: Why the midfielder isn’t an answer to Man United’s troubles

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’

2

Variety predicts Oscar nomination for SS Rajamouli's RRR, Anil Kapoor calls it a 'proud moment'

3

'Boycott Liger' trends after Vijay Deverakonda supports Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

4

Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

5

Caste, clout, calculus: The wheels within wheels in BJP minister Sreeramulu's praise for rival Siddaramaiah

Featured Stories

CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Central agencies aren't fighting corruption....
CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Central agencies aren't fighting corruption....
CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Modi government has no tolerance for corruption
CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Modi government has no tolerance for corruption
The case against buying Casemiro: Why the midfielder isn’t an answer to M...
The case against buying Casemiro: Why the midfielder isn’t an answer to M...
Explained: What are flash floods and why they may increase in the next fe...
Explained: What are flash floods and why they may increase in the next fe...
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
HashtagPolitics | His IT role to Vajpayee to his press meets, Cong rememb...
HashtagPolitics | His IT role to Vajpayee to his press meets, Cong rememb...
Central agencies aren't fighting corruption. They are intimidating oppn
Opinion

Central agencies aren't fighting corruption. They are intimidating oppn

CBI Raids on Sisodia: Modi govt has no tolerance for corruption
Opinion

CBI Raids on Sisodia: Modi govt has no tolerance for corruption

Rajasthan BJP leader caught on tape admitting ‘lynching’

Rajasthan BJP leader caught on tape admitting ‘lynching’

Mizoram CM tenders apology after daughter ‘hits' dermatologist

Mizoram CM tenders apology after daughter ‘hits' dermatologist

Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?

Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?

Sonam Kapoor has a baby — a short history of Bollywood’s leading ladies and maternity
Explained

Sonam Kapoor has a baby — a short history of Bollywood’s leading ladies and maternity

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India
Experts Explain

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India

Premium
Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement