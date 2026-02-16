Govt mulling AI intervention to curb 2-wheeler accidents

The ministry, in collaboration with IIT Madras' Centre of Excellence for Road Safety, is working on applications that support safer mobility, training drivers and building data driven hyperlocal models. (Express File Photo)

Acknowledging that the automobile industry was car-centric, a senior official from the road transport ministry on Monday said that the government was mulling charting out a plan with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) to curb the deaths of two-wheeler riders— which account for 45% of total fatalities.

Two-wheelers do not offer any structural protection like cars and therefore in case of an accident, the impact is very high.

“In road safety, all industries are car centric, not two-wheeler centric. All safety features are about the cars, but what about the two wheelers. It is a very-very big area. 45% fatalities are of two wheelers. 20% are of pedestrians. Everything is about cars only, but nobody thinks about scooters,” said Pankaj Aggarwal, Chief Engineer, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).