Offering pure petrol, E10 not feasible; E20 fuel is superior, cleaner: Centre

Amid questions over the lack of choice for consumers to choose between pure petrol, and ethanol-blended petrol of different blend levels, the government said that offering multiple grades 0f base fuel across the country would create an “enormous logistical challenge”, apart from raising costs and reducing operational efficiencies in the India’s complex fuel retail network. It also said that the current base fuel E20 — 80% petrol with 20% ethanol — is cleaner and superior than pure petrol and lower ethanol-petrol blends, has required massive investments, and reverting to a lower blend level would not be prudent on various counts.

India achieved 20% ethanol blending in petrol last year and at present, the E20 fuel is the standard petrol variant across the country. There has been a public backlash over the E20 fuel, with claims ranging from notable reduction in mileage and engine component wear and tear in older vehicles whose engines were not designed for higher ethanol blends.

On its part, the government has been attempting to allay fears, saying that the drop in mileage in older vehicles would be 3-5% at most, and would be outweighed by the benefits like higher octane rating, superior anti-knock characteristics, faster combustion, better pickup, smoother acceleration and cleaner engine operation. The government has also consistently rejected claims that E20 fuel could damage engine components. Amid the backlash, questions were also raised on why motorists aren’t being offered the choice of pure petrol, E10, and E20 fuels, as is the practice in some countries.

“…if a cleaner, faster and less-polluting fuel is available, why would we deliberately choose an inferior alternative? The suggestion that every petrol pump should stock pure petrol, E10 and E20 simultaneously also ignores the realities of India’s fuel distribution network. India operates over one lakh retail outlets, supported by an extensive network of refineries, terminals, depots and pipelines. Maintaining multiple grades of base petrol across this vast supply chain would create an enormous logistical challenge, increase handling costs, complicate inventory management and reduce operational efficiency,” the petroleum ministry said Friday in a detailed frequently asked questions (FAQs) note.

“Over the past several years, public sector banks have financed nearly Rs 1 lakh crore/yr of investments in ethanol production and associated infrastructure…If, after creating this capacity, we were to arbitrarily revert to E10, what happens to these investments? What happens to the surplus production capacity? What happens to thousands of crores invested by farmers, cooperatives, entrepreneurs, financial institutions and public sector companies in good faith based on a national policy? Public policy must balance consumer interest with energy security, environmental sustainability, farmer welfare and prudent use of national resources,” the ministry said.

Seeking to dismiss concerns that ethanol blending in petrol was accelerated in haste, the ministry said that E20 fuel was rolled out not based “on assumptions”, but only after detailed consultations with automobile manufacturers and other stakeholders, and extensive testing and field validation covering engine durability, fuel systems, material compatibility, corrosion resistance, drivability, emissions and performance. But given the backlash, there are indications that introduction of higher blends of ethanol in petrol may be delayed by the government. On Tuesday, The Indian Express reported that the government is likely to push back the proposed shift to E25 fuel.

In the FAQs released on Friday, the petroleum ministry reiterated that the ethanol-petrol blending programme dates back over two decades, and “nobody questioned ethanol as a fuel”, given its use in various countries, most notably Brazil and the US. After languishing for about a decade, India’s ethanol blending programme gathered pace over the past few years as the present government made concerted efforts to ensure sufficient ethanol availability.

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“When India decided to move towards higher ethanol blends, the automobile industry was involved at every stage. For E10 compatibility, manufacturers were consulted well in advance as early as 2020-21. India achieved its E10 target in June 2022…For E20, an even more rigorous process was followed. Extensive consultations were held with automobile manufacturers, component suppliers, testing agencies and research institutions. The roadmap of the IMC (Inter-Ministerial Committee) had been in the public domain from 2021 and laid out a calibrated path to reaching E20,” the petroleum ministry said.

“Had automobile manufacturers not been fully satisfied with the results, they would never have stood behind the product or honoured vehicle warranties. The fact that virtually every manufacturer today is honouring warranty for all vehicles (old or new) is because they have been part of the consultation. Further, Maruti Suzuki serviced 2.84 crore vehicles during FY 2025-26, including 1.5 crore older, non-E20-certified vehicles, and reported no E20-linked corrosion, abnormal wear or component-life damage. Hero MotoCorp has reported similar field experience. This real-world evidence is far more reliable than isolated anecdotes,” it added.

According to the ministry, if E20 was damaging rubber components, fuel lines, or engines, there would have been lakhs of warranty claims by vehicle owners, widespread component failures, and an avalanche of complaints across the country, which “has simply not happened”.

The government also assured consumers that the ethanol supply chain is among the most tightly regulated fuel supply systems, ethanol and blended petrol conform to strict Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications, and undergo quality checks at every stage from the “distillery to the depot to the retail outlet”.

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“E20 is a safe, cleaner, proven and scientifically validated fuel that Indian consumers can use with confidence. Its quality, safety and compatibility have been validated and assured by all responsible stakeholders, including automobile manufacturers, testing and homologation agencies, oil marketing companies, and regulatory authorities. Consumers are therefore advised not to be misled by misinformation, scaremongering or unverified content circulating on social media,” it said.