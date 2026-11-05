Government plans guidelines for solar module waste recycling

The government is preparing guidelines to recycle solar module waste, said Pralhad Joshi, Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), on Thursday, with an eye on promoting a domestic circular economy.

“Waste generation, especially from solar, will start in the coming two-three years. Before that, we will completely plan it and see that whatever can be reused as a circular economy, we will do that,” he said while speaking at a press briefing concluding the Bharat Renewable Energy (BRE) Summit and Expo 2026.

Solar module recycling involves three broad steps: disassembly of the module, delamination, and metal recovery. Current solar photovoltaic (PV) recycling technologies primarily employ mechanical processes or a combination of mechanical and thermal or chemical processes. The recycling process can recover ferrous and non-ferrous metals, polymers, glass, solar cell materials, and plastics.

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Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary at MNRE, said the ministry has already held stakeholder consultations on module recycling and is trying to formulate the guidelines as quickly as possible.

“This will have a mandate for manufacturers to prepare modules and produce modules which have a much higher degree of recyclability. To bring about that mandate, the guideline preparation process is on,” Sarangi said.

He said currently, the recycling of solar modules and wind turbines is governed under E-waste rules, which mandate that any wasted module will have to be preserved till 2035, by which time it is expected to have sufficient volume for recycling.

“Till 2035, that volume is not likely to be there because our initial installations will be maturing around 2033-35. So, it is mandated to stock in a particular location so that recycling can happen from 2035 onwards,” he said.

Wind energy waste

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According to him, while recyclability is fairly high for wind turbines, there are no technological solutions available for the blade and epoxy — a strong, liquid plastic glue (a thermosetting polymer) that hardens to hold the whole blade together.

However, referring to a recent agreement between Suzlon and the Aditya Birla group, which plans to recycle epoxy to manufacture recycled wind blades, he said the ministry is planning to formulate a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), which will mandate the same for other manufacturers as well.

Notably, the cumulative waste from existing and projected solar capacity installations in India could reach around 600 kilo-tonnes by 2030, the MNRE had informed Parliament in August. It is also estimated that an annual processing capacity of 3,600 tonnes would be required by 2047 for the environmentally sound management of end-of-life solar PV waste.

A study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) shows recycling of solar modules costs between Rs 883 and Rs 1,079 per module, or approximately Rs 4.11 to Rs 5.02 per watt in India, due to high investments and operating costs.

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In terms of cost, machinery has the highest share among the investments, comprising 45-50% of the total. Among operational expenses, module procurement cost has the highest share of 56-68%.

Globally, waste from cumulative solar PV projects will increase from 0.2 million tonnes (MT) in 2021 to 4 MT in 2030, almost 50 Mt in 2040, and more than 200 MT by 2050, according to estimates by the International Renewable Energy Agency.