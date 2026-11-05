Government panel suggests monetisation of CPSE assets worth over Rs 1,100 cr

An inter-ministerial government panel has recommended asset monetisation of surplus land and building assets of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) worth over Rs 1,100 crore.
The panel, chaired by the Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), and co-chaired by the Secretary, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has selected the list of assets for consideration and approval by the ‘Alternative Mechanism’, a release by the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.
The Alternative Mechanism for asset monetisation of CPSEs consists of the Union Finance Minister, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, and the Minister of the concerned administrative ministry.
“The proposals primarily relate to surplus land and building assets of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) identified for monetisation. The recommendations mark an important milestone in the Government of India’s efforts to unlock value from surplus and underutilised public assets and facilitate their productive utilisation,” the release stated.
The Ministry said the recommendations “reflect the growing momentum of the Government’s asset monetisation programme”, which aims to help CPSEs and other government entities realise the economic potential of surplus assets through “systematic assessment, professional transaction preparation and competitive price discovery”.
Cabinet panel’s approval next
The recommended proposals will next be placed before the Cabinet-delegated Alternative Mechanism for consideration and approval, after which further monetisation activities will be undertaken.
The National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC), a wholly-owned Government of India company under the administrative control of the Department of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Finance, will be overseeing the process.
Established after the Union Budget 2021-22, the NLMC facilitates the monetisation of surplus land and other non-core assets of CPSEs and government entities and plays a key role in asset assessment, due diligence, valuation, transaction structuring and market-facing monetisation processes.
The DPE functions as the secretariat for the Alternative Mechanism and Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) and analyses the proposals received from the asset owner, administrative ministry, or empowered committees, and submits the same to the IMG for a decision, after obtaining the comments of the NLMC. It also recommends to the IMG the model to be used for monetisation, the reserve price, and the acceptance or rejection of bid prices.
The IMG approves the selection of CPSE assets to be taken up for monetisation, along with giving the nod to the appropriate model to be used. It also recommends the reserve price of the assets, the final bid amount, and the acceptance or rejection of bids to the Alternative Mechanism.
The Alternative Mechanism approves the reserve price and final bid price for the identified assets to be monetised on the recommendations of the IMG, and sets a threshold based on the value of the asset. Assets below this determined threshold, other than those transferred to the NLMC for monetisation, would be disposed of by the concerned Ministry or CPSE.