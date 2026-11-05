Government panel suggests monetisation of CPSE assets worth over Rs 1,100 cr

An inter-ministerial government panel has recommended asset monetisation of surplus land and building assets of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) worth over Rs 1,100 crore.

The panel, chaired by the Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), and co-chaired by the Secretary, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has selected the list of assets for consideration and approval by the ‘Alternative Mechanism’, a release by the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

The Alternative Mechanism for asset monetisation of CPSEs consists of the Union Finance Minister, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, and the Minister of the concerned administrative ministry.

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“The proposals primarily relate to surplus land and building assets of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) identified for monetisation. The recommendations mark an important milestone in the Government of India’s efforts to unlock value from surplus and underutilised public assets and facilitate their productive utilisation,” the release stated.