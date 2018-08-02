Government launches index for states’ energy efficiency

Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Haryana have been categorised in the second best category of ‘achiever’ states. (File) Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Haryana have been categorised in the second best category of ‘achiever’ states. (File)

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and Ministry of Power (MOP) on Wednesday launched the State Energy Efficiency Preparedness Index (SEEPI) wherein five states came in the top most category of ‘front runner’ states: Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The SEEPI has put states into four categories — front runner, achiever, contender and aspirant — based upon their efforts and achievements towards energy efficiency implementation. The composition of the index has been developed considering each state’s energy consumption, its energy saving potential and its influence in implementing energy efficiency in buildings, industry, municipalities, transport, agriculture and distribution companies.

Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Haryana have been categorised in the second best category of ‘achiever’ states. “All these efforts are being done to save some money out of your pockets and to deal with some of the environment issues that we are deeply concerned with. I would like to say that we are still trying to spread the use of energy in our country. We are still very low in per capita power consumption. We are increasing it by bringing more villages under intensive electrification,” said A K Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of Power, after releasing the index in New Delhi.

“Generally, everyone is aware of that discoms (distribution companies) are making losses and their AT and C (Aggregate Technical and Commercial) losses are beyond imagination in some of the states. We have certain targets to bring them down. So, in one way, we are looking at saving energy and cut the losses. But, on the other hand, we have to demand side management too. We are looking at how to bring the use of energy in a much more efficient manner… We need to generate awareness regarding the steps we are taking regarding energy efficiency and this state index is one step in that direction,” he added.

