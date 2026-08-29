Government eases defence export SOP to help local manufacturers tap global market

Under the amended SOP, stakeholder consultation has been dispensed with for exports of non-lethal defence items to most destinations, while appropriate safeguards have been retained for sensitive countries.

The government has introduced a series of reforms aimed at reducing procedural requirements to allow the Indian defence industry to have easy access to the global market. In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Defence said it has simplified the defence export standard operating procedure (SOP) and the open general export licence (OGEL) framework.

These reforms will facilitate quicker access to international markets, allowing Indian defence companies to respond more effectively to global business opportunities, while ensuring that national security considerations are fully protected.

Under the amended SOP, stakeholder consultation has been dispensed with for exports of non-lethal defence items to most destinations, while appropriate safeguards have been retained for sensitive countries.