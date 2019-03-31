Government extends deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar till September 30

The government has extended the deadline for linking PAN with the Aadhaar number by six months till September 30. The Income Tax (IT) Department has made it mandatory for taxpayers to link their PAN with Aadhaar card in order to file Income Tax returns (ITR) for the assessment year 2019-20.

“The cut-off date for intimating the Aadhaar number and linking PAN with Aadhaar is September 30, 2019, unless specifically exempted,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

Also, with effect from April 1, it is mandatory to quote and link Aadhaar number while filing income returns. This is the sixth time the government has extended the deadline for individuals to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) to Aadhaar.

In June last year, the government had said that PAN had to be linked with the biometric ID by March 31.

The Income Tax Department has on its website – incometaxindia.gov.in – listed various ways for the income tax assessees to link their Aadhaar with PAN.

Some of these facilities are an SMS service, the e-filing income tax portal and through ITR. An Aadhaar card number can be linked with a PAN card number online through the I-T Department’s e-filing portal (incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in). In order to do this, the user is required to click on the “link Aadhaar” option on the portal’s homepage to proceed.