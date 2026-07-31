Government greenlights Rs 84,000-crore scheme to boost offshore oil & gas exploration, production

The Union Cabinet on Friday gave its nod to a Rs 84,084-crore scheme aimed at boosting oil and gas exploration and production from the country’s offshore basins, and reducing the dependence on imported energy. The ambitious ‘Samudra Manthan’ scheme, or the National Offshore Exploration Scheme, will provide financial support for exploratory drilling in deep-sea and ultra-deep-sea areas and support building of common infrastructure for production of discovered hydrocarbons in offshore areas, apart from funding offshore data acquisition and developing hydrocarbon manufacturing and services zones. The outlay is for implementation till financial year 2030-31.

The Centre expects the Samudra Manthan scheme to catalyse reserve accretion of over 600 million tonnes of oil and oil equivalent gas, while stimulating significant investments across the oil and gas exploration and production value chain. India is the world’s third-largest consumer of crude oil and also a major consumer of natural gas, but has a high degree of import dependency — over 88% for oil and about 50% in the case of natural gas. This makes the country’s economy vulnerable to global energy market volatility, and even poses supply risks, as has been witnessed during the ongoing West Asia crisis. Moreover, the country’s energy demand is on the rise, while domestic production is stagnant.

“The Scheme encompasses a comprehensive set of interventions across the offshore exploration value chain. It provides for large-scale acquisition, processing and interpretation of high-quality seismic data, accelerated deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploratory drilling, scientific drilling in frontier basins, development of common offshore production and evacuation infrastructure, and establishment of an integrated Oil & Gas Manufacturing and Services Zone,” the government said in a release.

“It also includes dedicated provisions for digital programme management, capacity building, technology adoption, stakeholder engagement and international outreach, creating an integrated ecosystem to accelerate offshore exploration and production in the country,” it added. The initiative was first indicated last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address. He had called for a modern-day ‘Samudra Manthan’ to unlock India’s vast offshore energy potential.

Under the Samudra Manthan scheme, Rs 43,200 crore will be allocated to support deep-sea exploratory drilling, which involves significant costs and risks, while Rs 28,534 crore will be earmarked for offshore data acquisition. Another Rs 10,000 crore will be used to partially fund building of common infrastructure to bring the discovered oil and gas reserves into production, while Rs 2,000 crore will be earmarked for developing oil and gas manufacturing and services zones.

The scheme will provide support of up to Rs 650 crore for every well drilled in deep-sea and ultra-deep-sea areas. Drilling at such depths is an expensive proposition, costing between $100 million and $250 million per well, as per industry estimates. It is also risky as the drilling activity may not lead to any oil or natural gas discovery. In certain cases, even if hydrocarbons are discovered, it may not be commercially viable to exploit them. The scheme, officials expect, will mitigate some of the investment risks for upstream oil and gas players, and increase investment into the sector.

“Over the past decade, the Government has undertaken transformative reforms across the upstream sector, including opening almost the entire offshore acreage for exploration, modernising the legislative and contractual framework, and strengthening the National Data Repository. Building on these reforms, Samudra Manthan will usher in a new era of accelerated offshore exploration through strategic public investment, cutting-edge technologies and world-class infrastructure,” the government said.

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According to Prashant Vashisht, senior vice president and co group head at ICRA, the scheme is a positive for India’s upstream oil and gas sector, and could lead to some reduction in oil and gas import dependency. “The scheme provides funds for offshore seismic data acquisition especially in erstwhile no-go zones, which is a key issue hampering commercial exploitation of oil and gas reserves in these areas due to lack of good prospectivity data,” he said.

“Additionally, the scheme provides support for drilling deepwater/ultra-deepwater wells where the domestic upstream sector has limited experience and technical expertise and exploitation of the same remains highly capital intensive and risky. The scheme aims to add incremental annual production of 10-15 million tonnes of oil equivalent which would reduce the dependence on imports of oil and gas but only to the extent of 3-5%,” Vashisht added.