Gor, Puri discuss strengthening India-US energy partnership

A day after the phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, US Ambassador Sergio Gor met Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Wednesday to discuss strengthening energy ties.

The meeting comes at a time when the West Asia war has hit India’s energy supplies from its traditional suppliers in the Gulf

Moreover, New Delhi has increased its energy imports from the US over the past year amid trade pact negotiations with Washington. The meeting also came ahead of the visit by an Indian delegation to the US next week. “Great meeting with Minister @HardeepSPuri to advance the US-India energy partnership. We discussed strength-ening energy security and unlocking new opportunities for accelerating growth. Expanding access to reliable American energy will further deepen our economic ties and support long-term energy security and diversity for both nations,” Gor posted on X.