Google launches job search app in India

Google has announced the India launch of its Kormo Jobs app to help entry-level job seekers find and apply for positions. The tech giant, which introduced ‘Jobs’ last year in India as part of Google Pay to connect job seekers with opportunities in industries like on-demand businesses, retail and hospitality, said the offering will be rebranded to ‘Kormo Jobs’.

While announcing the limited launch last year, Google said it has partnered 25 companies including Dunzo, Zomato, Swiggy, 24Seven, Ritu Kumar and FabHotels, which have posted listings for positions such as delivery partners, security guards, customer support partners, field sales and marketing executives, etc.

In a statement Thursday, Google India said: “In India, employers like Zomato and Dunzo have found Jobs matching algorithm effective in finding candidates with the required skills, experience and location preferences, with over 2 million verified jobs posted on the platform”.

