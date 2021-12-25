scorecardresearch
Friday, December 24, 2021
Good feedback for draft e-commerce rules: Goyal

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
December 25, 2021 4:46:54 am
Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal

The government has received “very good feedback” on the draft e-commerce rules and after studying the same, the rules are being finalised, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal said Friday.

In an virtual address on the occasion of National Consumer Day, he said, “Ten rules and six regulations have been notified till now under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. One or two more are under process.”

“A draft of e-commerce rules was released, which received very good feedback. After studying that, the e-commerce rules are being finalised as what should be the e-commerce rules so that there is a little control over people doing trade through e-commerce, and facilitating people,” Goyal said. He said the government will also finalise a proposal to ensure decriminalisation of the Legal Metrology Act, adding that the Department of Consumer Affairs has transitioned from “consumer protection” to “consumer empowerment and prosperity”.

