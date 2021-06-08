GoM tables report on GST waiver for Covid essentials

The Council’s fitment committee had earlier recommended retaining a 5 per cent GST on both commercial import and domestic supply of vaccines.

A group of ministers (GOM) led by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma is learnt to have recommended no change in the 5 per cent goods and service tax (GST) rate for Covid-19 vaccines, while suggesting reduction of the GST rate temporarily to 5 per cent for both commercial imports and domestic supply of most other Covid medicines and materials.

It also suggested exemption from GST for the black fungus drug Amphotericin B for three months.

The GoM, which had time till Tuesday to submit its report, gave it to the Council on Monday itself, a state government official said.

The Council’s fitment committee had earlier recommended retaining a 5 per cent GST on both commercial import and domestic supply of vaccines.

At present oxygen concentrators, medical grade oxygen, pulse oximeters and Covid testing kits attract 12 per cent GST on commercial imports and domestic supplies. Ventilators and Covid medicines attract 12 per cent GST. It is 18 per cent on RT-PCR kits, protective garments, etc. —FE