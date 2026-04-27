Gold Rate Today, April 27: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today, April 27, stands at Rs 15,403 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,119 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs ₹11,552 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiApr 27, 2026 01:38 PM IST
Gold prices in IndiaGold prices in India are shaped by several key factors like the global market rates, import duties, taxes and shifts in currency exchange rates. (File Photo)
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Gold prices in India during mid-March to April 2026 have fluctuated amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on February 28, with the US and Israeli military actions against Iran. As a fallout of the war in West Asia, crude oil prices and gold and silver prices have been fluctuating.

The gold rate recorded a drop over three consecutive sessions. The decline came on the back of growing hopes that trade tensions between the United States and China may ease, along with a recovery in the US Dollar.

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,403 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,119 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,552 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, April 27, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,403 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 1.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold stands at Rs 14,119 per gram and Rs 11,552 per gram for 18 carat gold, showing a significant decline in both.

Global gold prices were also struggling, heading toward a weekly loss. Rising crude oil prices have pushed up inflation worries, leading many to believe that interest rates could stay elevated for longer than expected, which added further pressure on gold.

Gold prices in India are shaped by several key factors like the global market rates, import duties, taxes and shifts in currency exchange rates. Together, these elements drive the daily price fluctuations seen across the country. Adding to this, the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz has pushed crude oil and fuel prices higher, which in turn has also nudged gold and silver prices upward.

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Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 1,54,030
22 Carat 10g Rs 1,41,190
18 Carat 10g Rs 1,15,520

 

 

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