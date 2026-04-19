Gold Rate Today, April 19: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices on Akshay Tritiya

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices remained unchanged for Akshay Tritya. On Sunday, the price of 24-carat gold (99.9% purity) stood at Rs 15,578 per gram while 22-carat gold (91.6% purity) costs Rs 14,280 per gram, and 18-carat (75% purity) costs Rs 11,684, according to Good Returns.

Prices of 24 Carat, 22 Carat, 18 Carat Gold:

Purity Today (INR) Yesterday (INR) Change (INR) 24 Carat Gold (10g) ₹1,55,780 ₹1,55,780 + ₹0 22 Carat Gold (10g) ₹1,42,800 ₹1,42,800 + ₹0 18 Carat Gold (10g) ₹1,16,840 ₹1,16,840 + ₹0

Gold prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities