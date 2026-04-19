Gold Rate Today, April 19: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices on Akshay Tritiya

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: Check gold prices on Akshay Tritya.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiApr 19, 2026 01:05 PM IST
Gold prices in India remained unchanged on Akshay Tritiya. (File Photo)Gold prices in India remained unchanged on Akshay Tritiya. (File Photo)
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Gold Rate Today: Gold prices remained unchanged for Akshay Tritya. On Sunday, the price of 24-carat gold (99.9% purity) stood at Rs 15,578 per gram while 22-carat gold (91.6% purity) costs Rs 14,280 per gram, and 18-carat (75% purity) costs Rs 11,684, according to Good Returns.

Prices of 24 Carat, 22 Carat, 18 Carat Gold:

Purity Today (INR) Yesterday (INR) Change (INR)
24 Carat Gold (10g) ₹1,55,780 ₹1,55,780 + ₹0
22 Carat Gold (10g) ₹1,42,800 ₹1,42,800 + ₹0
18 Carat Gold (10g) ₹1,16,840 ₹1,16,840 + ₹0

Gold prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today
Chennai ₹15,666 ₹14,360 ₹11,980
Mumbai ₹15,578 ₹14,280 ₹11,684
Delhi ₹15,593 ₹14,295 ₹11,699
Kolkata ₹15,578 ₹14,280 ₹11,684
Bangalore ₹15,578 ₹14,280 ₹11,684
Hyderabad ₹15,578 ₹14,280 ₹11,684

 

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