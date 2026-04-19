Gold Rate Today, April 19: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices on Akshay Tritiya

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Gold Rate Today: Gold prices remained unchanged for Akshay Tritya. On Sunday, the price of 24-carat gold (99.9% purity) stood at Rs 15,578 per gram while 22-carat gold (91.6% purity) costs Rs 14,280 per gram, and 18-carat (75% purity) costs Rs 11,684, according to Good Returns.
|Purity
|Today (INR)
|Yesterday (INR)
|Change (INR)
|24 Carat Gold (10g)
|₹1,55,780
|₹1,55,780
|+ ₹0
|22 Carat Gold (10g)
|₹1,42,800
|₹1,42,800
|+ ₹0
|18 Carat Gold (10g)
|₹1,16,840
|₹1,16,840
|+ ₹0
|City
|24K Today
|22K Today
|18K Today
|Chennai
|₹15,666
|₹14,360
|₹11,980
|Mumbai
|₹15,578
|₹14,280
|₹11,684
|Delhi
|₹15,593
|₹14,295
|₹11,699
|Kolkata
|₹15,578
|₹14,280
|₹11,684
|Bangalore
|₹15,578
|₹14,280
|₹11,684
|Hyderabad
|₹15,578
|₹14,280
|₹11,684