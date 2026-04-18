Gold Rate Today, April 18: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices ahead of Akshay Tritiya

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Ahead of Akshay Tritya, Gold prices are on an upward trajectory, with the cost of 24 carat the yellow metal appreciating by Rs 81 per gram since a day ago. Gold prices in India today stand at Rs 15,578 per gram for 24 karat (99.9% purity), Rs14,280 per gram for 22 karat (91.6% purity), and Rs 11,684 per gram for 18 karat (75% purity), according to Good Returns.
Slight correction in gold rates comes just ahead of Akshay Tritiya, traditionally marked by huge bullion gains in the market.
|Purity
|Today (INR)
|Yesterday (INR)
|Change (INR)
|24 Carat Gold (10g)
|₹1,55,780
|₹1,54,970
|+ ₹810
|22 Carat Gold (10g)
|₹1,42,800
|₹1,42,050
|+ ₹750
|18 Carat Gold (10g)
|₹1,16,840
|₹1,16,230
|+ ₹610
|City
|24K Today
|22K Today
|18K Today
|Chennai
|Rs 15,666
|Rs 14,360
|Rs 11,980
|Mumbai
|Rs 15,578
|Rs 14,280
|Rs 11,684
|Delhi
|Rs 15,593
|Rs 14,295
|Rs 11,699
|Kolkata
|Rs 15,578
|Rs 14,280
|Rs 11,684
|Bangalore
|Rs 15,578
|Rs 14,280
|Rs 11,684
|Hyderabad
|Rs 15,578
|Rs 14,280
|Rs 11,684
|Kerala
|Rs 15,578
|Rs 14,280
|Rs 11,684
|Pune
|Rs 15,578
|Rs 14,280
|Rs 11,684
|Vadodara
|Rs 15,583
|Rs 14,285
|Rs 11,689
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 15,583
|Rs 14,285
|Rs 11,689