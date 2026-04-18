Gold Rate Today, April 18: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices ahead of Akshay Tritiya

Gold prices in India saw a slight correction ahead of Akshay Tritiya, with rates for 18, 22 and 24 carat gold witnessing a marginal dip. (File Photo)

Ahead of Akshay Tritya, Gold prices are on an upward trajectory, with the cost of 24 carat the yellow metal appreciating by Rs 81 per gram since a day ago. Gold prices in India today stand at Rs 15,578 per gram for 24 karat (99.9% purity), Rs14,280 per gram for 22 karat (91.6% purity), and Rs 11,684 per gram for 18 karat (75% purity), according to Good Returns.

Slight correction in gold rates comes just ahead of Akshay Tritiya, traditionally marked by huge bullion gains in the market.

Purity Today (INR) Yesterday (INR) Change (INR) 24 Carat Gold (10g) ₹1,55,780 ₹1,54,970 + ₹810 22 Carat Gold (10g) ₹1,42,800 ₹1,42,050 + ₹750 18 Carat Gold (10g) ₹1,16,840 ₹1,16,230 + ₹610

Gold prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities