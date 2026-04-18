Gold Rate Today, April 18: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices ahead of Akshay Tritiya

Gold prices are showing an upward trend ahead of Akshay Tritiya, with 24K gold priced at Rs 15,578 per gram and 22K at Rs 14,280.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readApr 18, 2026 10:55 AM IST
Gold prices in India saw a slight correction ahead of Akshay Tritiya, with rates for 18, 22 and 24 carat gold witnessing a marginal dip. (File Photo)Gold prices in India saw a slight correction ahead of Akshay Tritiya, with rates for 18, 22 and 24 carat gold witnessing a marginal dip. (File Photo)
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Ahead of Akshay Tritya, Gold prices are on an upward trajectory, with the cost of 24 carat the yellow metal appreciating by Rs 81 per gram since a day ago.  Gold prices in India today stand at Rs 15,578 per gram for 24 karat (99.9% purity), Rs14,280 per gram for 22 karat (91.6% purity), and Rs 11,684 per gram for 18 karat (75% purity), according to Good Returns.

Slight correction in gold rates comes just ahead of Akshay Tritiya, traditionally marked by huge bullion gains in the market.

Purity Today (INR) Yesterday (INR) Change (INR)
24 Carat Gold (10g) ₹1,55,780 ₹1,54,970 + ₹810
22 Carat Gold (10g) ₹1,42,800 ₹1,42,050 + ₹750
18 Carat Gold (10g) ₹1,16,840 ₹1,16,230 + ₹610

Gold prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today
Chennai Rs 15,666 Rs 14,360 Rs 11,980
Mumbai Rs 15,578 Rs 14,280 Rs 11,684
Delhi Rs 15,593 Rs 14,295 Rs 11,699
Kolkata Rs 15,578 Rs 14,280 Rs 11,684
Bangalore Rs 15,578 Rs 14,280 Rs 11,684
Hyderabad Rs 15,578 Rs 14,280 Rs 11,684
Kerala Rs 15,578 Rs 14,280 Rs 11,684
Pune Rs 15,578 Rs 14,280 Rs 11,684
Vadodara Rs 15,583 Rs 14,285 Rs 11,689
Ahmedabad Rs 15,583 Rs 14,285 Rs 11,689

 

 

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