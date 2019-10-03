Gold, Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Fuel rates see a drop, Rupee slips to 71.35 against USD

Gold, Petrol, Diesel Price Today: For the first time in three weeks, state-owned fuel retailers Thursday announced a slash in the prices of petrol and diesel. The price of petrol fell by 10 paise a litre while diesel by 6 paise a litre today.
The domestic rates of petrol and diesel are adjusted taking into account factors such as global crude oil prices and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange rates. Currently, oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation review fuel prices of on a daily basis. Any changes are implemented at the fuel pumps with effect from 6 am.
The Indian rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 28 paise to 71.35 against the US dollar in early trade today amid rising crude oil prices and unabated foreign fund outflows.
Rupee slips 28 paise to 71.35 against USD in early trade
The Rupee opened on a cautious note on Thursday amid rising crude oil prices and unabated foreign fund outflows, reported PTI. It fell 28 paise to 71.35 against the US dollar in early trade. The Rupee had closed at 71.07 against the US dollar on Tuesday. The market was closed on Wednesday due to Gandhi Jayanti. Read more here.
Sensex opens in the red, falls 150 points to 38,153.71
The BSE Sensex opened in the red on Wednesday, falling 150 points at 38,153.71. The The 30-share index tanked tracking weak asian markets amid fresh trade war fears. The broaded Nifty, meanwhile, was trading 51.95 points lower at 11,307.95. Vedanta, Axis bank, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and L&T were trading in the red, while Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, ITC Bajaj Auto, SBI and ICICI Bank were seen in the green.
Welcome to The Indian Express' live blog on Rupee value and the prices of gold, diesel and petrol in India.