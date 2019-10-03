Gold, Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Fuel rates see a drop, Rupee slips to 71.35 against USD

Gold, Petrol, Diesel Price Today: For the first time in three weeks, state-owned fuel retailers Thursday announced a slash in the prices of petrol and diesel. The price of petrol fell by 10 paise a litre while diesel by 6 paise a litre today.

The domestic rates of petrol and diesel are adjusted taking into account factors such as global crude oil prices and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange rates. Currently, oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation review fuel prices of on a daily basis. Any changes are implemented at the fuel pumps with effect from 6 am.

The Indian rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 28 paise to 71.35 against the US dollar in early trade today amid rising crude oil prices and unabated foreign fund outflows.