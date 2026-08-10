Gold import duty hike helped Centre collect Rs 10,000 crore in under 3 months

Gold is one of India’s major imports and amounted to $72 billion in 2025-26, up 24% from the previous year. (Image generated using AI)

The central government has collected Rs 10,040 crore as revenue just from gold bought from abroad after it raised the customs duty on the yellow metal on May 13, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Parliament on Monday.

The revenue was collected from May 13 to August 2. A further Rs 328 crore was collected from silver imports and Rs 95 crore from platinum purchases from overseas.

All in all, Rs 10,463 crore has been collected as revenue by the government from the import of gold, silver, and platinum between May 13 and August 2. To put this number in perspective, the Centre’s overall customs duty revenue in May-June was Rs 40,317 crore, up 42% year-on-year, latest data shows.