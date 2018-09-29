Follow Us:
Saturday, September 29, 2018
Goa govt gives Mandovi River casinos 6-month extension

A 6-month extension granted earlier in April this year will expire Sunday and the latest extension allows these off-shore casinos on the river to operate till March 30, 2019, he said.

By: PTI | Panaji | Updated: September 29, 2018 4:11:14 pm
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

The Goa government has granted an extension of six months to casinos operating on Mandovi River, state Public Works Department Minister Sudin Dhavalikar said Saturday.

A 6-month extension granted earlier in April this year will expire Sunday and the latest extension allows these off-shore casinos on the river to operate till March 30, 2019, he said. “Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has signed the cabinet note (in this connection),” said Dhavalikar.

There are six offshore casinos operating on the Mandovi River. The Goa government is currently in the process of drafting a casino policy that will spell out the future course of action to shift them from the river.

