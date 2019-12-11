Gloom in passenger vehicle sales returns after festivities fizzle out

While sales of passenger cars fell 10.83 per cent, utility vehicles continued to buck the trend with a growth of 32.7 per cent in sales primarily driven by continued demand for the vehicles and several new launches in the segment. While sales of passenger cars fell 10.83 per cent, utility vehicles continued to buck the trend with a growth of 32.7 per cent in sales primarily driven by continued demand for the vehicles and several new launches in the segment.

The revival in domestic sales of passenger vehicle in the festive month of October, turned out to be a blip as the sales of passenger vehicles in November declined again, thereby continuing with the broader trajectory seen over the last 12 months. Sales of passenger vehicles — considered a proxy for urban demand — fell 0.84 per cent in November over the corresponding period last year.

Data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers shows that the aggregate sales of all vehicles declined 12.05 per cent in November.

While sales of passenger cars fell 10.83 per cent, utility vehicles continued to buck the trend with a growth of 32.7 per cent in sales primarily driven by continued demand for the vehicles and several new launches in the segment. In the eight month period between April and November 2019 the sales of passenger cars declined 17.98 per cent even as sales of utility vehicles rose by 3.83 per cent in the same period.

Sales of commercial vehicles continued their slide falling by 14.98 per cent. Within that the sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs) witnessed a de-growth of 32.8 per cent where as the light commercial vehicles witnessed a decline in sales of 5.42 per cent. This indicates the slowdown in the industrial activity within the country.

Two wheelers that are considered as the barometer of demand in the rural economy also continued to witness a dip in demand. The sales of two wheelers in November fell 14.27 per cent in November.

In the eight month period the sales of CVs and two wheelers have registered a de-growth of 22.12 per cent and 15.74 per cent respectively.

It is, however, important to note that while the de-growth continues for the sector, the pace of decline has softened over the last couple of months. In September, while sales of PVs fell 23.7 per cent, that of commercial vehicles and two wheelers dropped 39 per cent and 22 per cent respectively.

In line with the fall in demand, the production of vehicles too has been on a decline. While the production of all vehicles fell 1.41 per cent in November to 23.36 lakh, it was led by decline in production of passenger cars, M&HCVs and two wheelers among others.

While production of passenger cars declined 7.58 per cent, that of M&HCVs and two wheelers fell 45.5 per cent and 2 per cent respectively. In the eight month period till November 2019, the industry produced a total 18,920,298 vehicles as against 21,937,557 in the same period last year, registering a de-growth of 13.75 percent.

