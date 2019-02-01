Rahul Gandhi on interim Budget: Giving farmers Rs 17 a day an insult to their work

Terming the interim budget presented by the Centre on Friday as “Aakhri Jumla Budget”, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said five years of incompetence and arrogance by the central government towards the farmers have destroyed their lives.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, “Dear NoMo, five years of your incompetence and arrogance has destroyed the lives of our farmers. Giving them Rs 17 a day is an insult to everything they stand and work for.”

Gandhi’s criticism was directed towards the ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi‘ scheme announced in the Budget, under which small farmers having less than two hectares of land will receive an amount Rs 6,000 directly in their bank accounts every year. The much-anticipated move will benefit about 12 crore small and marginal farmers and will come into effect retrospectively from December 1, 2018, and the first instalment will be disbursed before the elections.

Presenting the Budget, interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said, “The amount will be transferred directly to bank accounts of farmers in three equal installments. The programme will be funded 100 per cent by the Central government. Twelve crore farmer families will benefit. The first installment will be issued soon after preparing a list.”

The scheme will cost the government Rs 75,000 crore per year. Goyal said Rs 20,000 crore has been earmarked for this financial year. Besides the PMKSN scheme, Rs 60,000 crore has also been set aside for rural employment scheme MGNREGA.

The interim budget also proposed that individuals earning up to Rs 5 lakh would get a full tax rebate. It also proposed a pension scheme for unorganised sector workers under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan scheme.